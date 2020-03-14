BOWLING
NORDIC LANES
PAUL KIGER MEMORIAL
Team: Nordic Lanes 3423 (1202)
Individual: Dave Hultgren 780 (300).
NORDIC STRIKERS
You have free articles remaining.
Team: Rushford State Bank 2674 (933)
Individual: Danielle Rasmussen 615, Yvonne Guzman (217).
HIAWATHA
Team: Kildahl Insurance 2806 (969)
Individual: Randy Guzman 673, Heath Ronnenberg (256).
SATURDAY NITE OWLS
Team: Injured Reserves 2211 (806)
Individual: Mike Benke 739 (278), Randy Guzman 654, Patrick Monsen 588, Yvonne Guzman 590, Debbie Kitchens 553, Patty Highum-Moe 548.