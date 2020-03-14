x-bowling
BOWLING

NORDIC LANES

PAUL KIGER MEMORIAL

Team: Nordic Lanes 3423 (1202)

Individual: Dave Hultgren 780 (300).

NORDIC STRIKERS

Team: Rushford State Bank 2674 (933)

Individual: Danielle Rasmussen 615, Yvonne Guzman (217).

HIAWATHA

Team: Kildahl Insurance 2806 (969)

Individual: Randy Guzman 673, Heath Ronnenberg (256).

SATURDAY NITE OWLS

Team: Injured Reserves 2211 (806)

Individual: Mike Benke 739 (278), Randy Guzman 654, Patrick Monsen 588, Yvonne Guzman 590, Debbie Kitchens 553, Patty Highum-Moe 548.

