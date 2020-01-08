{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

NORDIC LANES

SATURDAY NITE OWLS

Team: The Dilly Dillies 2739 (955)

Individual: Mike Benke 715 (269), Steve Quarve 659, Randy Guzman 611.

HIAWATHA

Team: Nordic Lanes 2753, Skinny Johnnies 959

Individual: Heath Ronnenberg 726 (257).

PAUL KIGER MEMORIAL

Team: Reps wrapping 3479, Nordic Lanes 1235

Individual: Jordan Walters 815 (279), Bob Bigelow 717, Kevin Drake 676.

