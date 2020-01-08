BOWLING
NORDIC LANES
SATURDAY NITE OWLS
Team: The Dilly Dillies 2739 (955)
Individual: Mike Benke 715 (269), Steve Quarve 659, Randy Guzman 611.
HIAWATHA
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Team: Nordic Lanes 2753, Skinny Johnnies 959
Individual: Heath Ronnenberg 726 (257).
PAUL KIGER MEMORIAL
Team: Reps wrapping 3479, Nordic Lanes 1235
Individual: Jordan Walters 815 (279), Bob Bigelow 717, Kevin Drake 676.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.