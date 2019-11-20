{{featured_button_text}}

BOWLING

NORDIC LANES

NORDIC STRIKERS

Team: Rushford Foods 2584 (900)

Individual: Hunter Dunbar 700 (278).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT TRIOS

Individual: John Glowczewski 741, Heath Ronnenberg 720, Tyler Brown 708 (288).

SATURDAY NITE OWLS

Team: Injured Reserve 2790 (960)

Individual: Randy Guzman 714, Debbie Kitchens 546 (200), Jim Kitchens (257).

GUYS AND DOLLS 

Individual: Wade Anderson 586 (214), Alison Dvorak 455, Laykn Lind (163).

HIAWATHA

Team: Kildahl Insurance 2908 (998)

Individual: Randy Guzman 759 (300).

PAUL KIGER MEMORIAL

Team: Peterson Trucking 3322, Reps Wrapping (1178)

Individual: Steve Quarve 676, Phillip Dunbar (279).

