BOWLING
NORDIC LANES
NORDIC STRIKERS
Team: Rushford Foods 2584 (900)
Individual: Hunter Dunbar 700 (278).
WEDNESDAY NIGHT TRIOS
Individual: John Glowczewski 741, Heath Ronnenberg 720, Tyler Brown 708 (288).
SATURDAY NITE OWLS
Team: Injured Reserve 2790 (960)
Individual: Randy Guzman 714, Debbie Kitchens 546 (200), Jim Kitchens (257).
GUYS AND DOLLS
Individual: Wade Anderson 586 (214), Alison Dvorak 455, Laykn Lind (163).
HIAWATHA
Team: Kildahl Insurance 2908 (998)
Individual: Randy Guzman 759 (300).
PAUL KIGER MEMORIAL
Team: Peterson Trucking 3322, Reps Wrapping (1178)
Individual: Steve Quarve 676, Phillip Dunbar (279).
