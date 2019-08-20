MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Standings entering Wednesday
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;83;44;.654;—
Tampa Bay;73;54;.575;10
Boston;67;60;.528;16
Toronto;52;76;.406;31½
Baltimore;40;86;.312;42½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;77;49;.611;—
Cleveland;74;52;.587;3
Chicago;56;69;.448;20½
Kansas City;45;81;.357;32
Detroit;37;86;.301;38½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;81;46;.638;—
Oakland;72;53;.576;8
Los Angeles;63;66;.488;19
Texas;62;65;.488;19
Seattle;54;73;.425;27
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late
Seattle at Tampa Bay, late
Kansas City at Baltimore, late
L.A. Angels at Texas, late
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, late
Philadelphia at Boston, late
Detroit at Houston, late
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday's Games
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 8:37 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Standings entering Wednesday
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;75;52;.591;—
Washington;68;57;.544;6
New York;65;60;.520;9
Philadelphia;65;60;.520;9
Miami;45;79;.363;28½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;67;57;.540;—
Chicago;67;58;.536;½
Milwaukee;64;62;.508;4
Cincinnati;59;66;.472;8½
Pittsburgh;52;73;.416;15½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;83;44;.654;—
Arizona;64;63;.500;19
San Francisco;63;63;.500;19½
San Diego;59;66;.472;23
Colorado;57;69;.452;25½
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday's Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, late
Colorado at Arizona, late
Washington at Pittsburgh, late
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, late
Philadelphia at Boston, late
Miami at Atlanta, late
Milwaukee at St. Louis, late
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, late
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday's Games
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.
