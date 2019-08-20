{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Standings entering Wednesday

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;83;44;.654;—

Tampa Bay;73;54;.575;10

Boston;67;60;.528;16

Toronto;52;76;.406;31½

Baltimore;40;86;.312;42½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;77;49;.611;—

Cleveland;74;52;.587;3

Chicago;56;69;.448;20½

Kansas City;45;81;.357;32

Detroit;37;86;.301;38½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;81;46;.638;—

Oakland;72;53;.576;8

Los Angeles;63;66;.488;19

Texas;62;65;.488;19

Seattle;54;73;.425;27

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late

Seattle at Tampa Bay, late

Kansas City at Baltimore, late

L.A. Angels at Texas, late

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, late

Philadelphia at Boston, late

Detroit at Houston, late

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, late

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday's Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 8:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Standings entering Wednesday

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;75;52;.591;—

Washington;68;57;.544;6

New York;65;60;.520;9

Philadelphia;65;60;.520;9

Miami;45;79;.363;28½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;67;57;.540;—

Chicago;67;58;.536;½

Milwaukee;64;62;.508;4

Cincinnati;59;66;.472;8½

Pittsburgh;52;73;.416;15½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;83;44;.654;—

Arizona;64;63;.500;19

San Francisco;63;63;.500;19½

San Diego;59;66;.472;23

Colorado;57;69;.452;25½

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Cincinnati, late

Colorado at Arizona, late

Washington at Pittsburgh, late

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, late

Philadelphia at Boston, late

Miami at Atlanta, late

Milwaukee at St. Louis, late

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, late

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday's Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 9:10 p.m.

