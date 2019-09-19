BASEBALL
MLB Glance
MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 99 54 .647 —
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 9
Boston 79 72 .523 19
Toronto 61 91 .401 37½
Baltimore 49 103 .322 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 93 59 .612 —
Cleveland 89 63 .586 4
Chicago 66 86 .434 27
Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½
Detroit 45 106 .298 47½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 100 53 .654 —
Oakland 92 61 .601 8
Texas 74 79 .484 26
Los Angeles 69 83 .454 30½
Seattle 64 88 .421 35½
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0 (11)
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1 (10)
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Houston 3, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7 (11)
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, late
San Francisco at Boston, late
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, late
Toronto at Baltimore, late
Detroit at Cleveland, late
Kansas City at Minnesota, late
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 94 60 .610 —
Washington 83 68 .550 9½
New York 79 73 .520 14
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 14½
Miami 53 99 .349 40
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 85 67 .559 —
Chicago 82 70 .539 3
Milwaukee 82 70 .539 3
Cincinnati 72 81 .471 13½
Pittsburgh 65 87 .428 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 —
Arizona 78 75 .510 20
San Francisco 74 78 .487 23½
San Diego 69 83 .454 28½
Colorado 66 87 .431 32
x-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
Arizona 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2 (10)
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7 (11)
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Seattle at Pittsburgh, late
San Francisco at Boston, late
San Diego at Milwaukee, late
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, late
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 9:10 p.m.
