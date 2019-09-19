{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

MLB Glance

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 99 54 .647 —

Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 9

Boston 79 72 .523 19

Toronto 61 91 .401 37½

Baltimore 49 103 .322 49½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 93 59 .612 —

Cleveland 89 63 .586 4

Chicago 66 86 .434 27

Kansas City 56 97 .366 37½

Detroit 45 106 .298 47½

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-Houston 100 53 .654 —

Oakland 92 61 .601 8

Texas 74 79 .484 26

Los Angeles 69 83 .454 30½

Seattle 64 88 .421 35½

z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0 (11)

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1 (10)

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Houston 3, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7 (11)

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, late

San Francisco at Boston, late

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, late

Toronto at Baltimore, late

Detroit at Cleveland, late

Kansas City at Minnesota, late

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

z-Atlanta 94 60 .610 —

Washington 83 68 .550 9½

New York 79 73 .520 14

Philadelphia 78 73 .517 14½

Miami 53 99 .349 40

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 85 67 .559 —

Chicago 82 70 .539 3

Milwaukee 82 70 .539 3

Cincinnati 72 81 .471 13½

Pittsburgh 65 87 .428 20

West Division

W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 —

Arizona 78 75 .510 20

San Francisco 74 78 .487 23½

San Diego 69 83 .454 28½

Colorado 66 87 .431 32

x-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2 (10)

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7 (11)

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Seattle at Pittsburgh, late

San Francisco at Boston, late

San Diego at Milwaukee, late

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, late

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 9:10 p.m.

