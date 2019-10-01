{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), late

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner

Friday, Oct. 4: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota

Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)

Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington

Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Atlanta vs. St. Louis

Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)

