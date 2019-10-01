MLB
x-if necessary
WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Tampa Bay (Morton 16-6) at Oakland (Manaea 4-0), late
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston vs. Oakland-Tampa Bay winner
Friday, Oct. 4: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 1:05 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston at Oakland-Tampa Bay winner (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Oakland-Tampa Bay winner at Houston (FS1)
N.Y. Yankees vs. Minnesota
Friday, Oct. 4: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m. (MLB)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 4:07 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 7: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1 or MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers vs. Washington
Thursday, Oct. 3: Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: Milwaukee winner at L.A. Dodgers, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Washington (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
Atlanta vs. St. Louis
Thursday, Oct. 3: St. Louis at Atlanta, 4:02 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: St, Louis at Atlanta, 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at St. Louis (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis at Atlanta (TBS)
