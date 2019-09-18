MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;99;53;.651;—
Tampa Bay;89;63;.586;10
Boston;79;71;.527;19
Toronto;60;91;.397;38½
Baltimore;49;102;.325;49½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;93;58;.616;—
Cleveland;88;63;.583;5
Chicago;65;86'.430;28
Kansas City;56;96;.368;37½
Detroit;45;105;.300;47½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;99;53;.651;—
Oakland;91;61;.599;8
Texas;74;78;.487;25
Los Angeles;68;83;.450;30½
Seattle;63;88;.417;35½
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Houston 4, Texas 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8 (12)
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6 (15)
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City at Oakland, late
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, late
Seattle at Pittsburgh, late
Toronto at Baltimore, late
Detroit at Cleveland, late
San Francisco at Boston, late
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, late
Texas at Houston, late
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 5:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Atlanta;93;59;.612;—
Washington;83;67;.553;9
New York;78;73;.517;14½
Philadelphia;77;72;.517;14½
Miami;53;98;.351;39½
z-clinched playoff berth
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;84;67;.556;—
Chicago;82;69;.543;2
Milwaukee;82;69;.543;2
Cincinnati;71;81;.467;13½
Pittsburgh;65;86;.430;19
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Los Angeles;98;54;.645;—
Arizona;77;75;.507;21
San Francisco;73;78;.483;24½
San Diego;68;83;.450;29½
Colorado;66;86;.434;32
x-clinched division
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
San Francisco 7, Boston 6 (15)
Miami 12, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
Wednesday's Games
Washington at St. Louis, late
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, late
Miami at Arizona, late
Seattle at Pittsburgh, late
San Francisco at Boston, late
Philadelphia at Atlanta, late
San Diego at Milwaukee, late
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.