MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;99;53;.651;—

Tampa Bay;89;63;.586;10

Boston;79;71;.527;19

Toronto;60;91;.397;38½

Baltimore;49;102;.325;49½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;93;58;.616;—

Cleveland;88;63;.583;5

Chicago;65;86'.430;28

Kansas City;56;96;.368;37½

Detroit;45;105;.300;47½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;99;53;.651;—

Oakland;91;61;.599;8

Texas;74;78;.487;25

Los Angeles;68;83;.450;30½

Seattle;63;88;.417;35½

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Houston 4, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8 (12)

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6 (15)

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Oakland, late

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, late

Seattle at Pittsburgh, late

Toronto at Baltimore, late

Detroit at Cleveland, late

San Francisco at Boston, late

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, late

Texas at Houston, late

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 5:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Atlanta;93;59;.612;—

Washington;83;67;.553;9

New York;78;73;.517;14½

Philadelphia;77;72;.517;14½

Miami;53;98;.351;39½

z-clinched playoff berth

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;84;67;.556;—

Chicago;82;69;.543;2

Milwaukee;82;69;.543;2

Cincinnati;71;81;.467;13½

Pittsburgh;65;86;.430;19

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;98;54;.645;—

Arizona;77;75;.507;21

San Francisco;73;78;.483;24½

San Diego;68;83;.450;29½

Colorado;66;86;.434;32

x-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

San Francisco 7, Boston 6 (15)

Miami 12, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

Wednesday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, late

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, late

Miami at Arizona, late

Seattle at Pittsburgh, late

San Francisco at Boston, late

Philadelphia at Atlanta, late

San Diego at Milwaukee, late

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 6:15 p.m.

