Yes, tear down the Griffith statue — and also listen to Carew

Carew would win his seventh and last AL batting title that same day in Kansas City. There was no celebration in the visitors clubhouse. Rodney had heard about Calvin’s remarks before the game and was upset. He had gotten more specific details after the game — Griffith also called Carew “a damn fool” for getting paid only $170,000 that season — and was seriously angry.

This was the capstone of a horrible week for Carew and the Twins. One Sunday earlier, the Twins were finishing the home schedule and answering questions about the murder of Lyman Bostock — a teammate through 1977 — in Gary, Ind.

As it turned out, Carew played his final game with the Twins that day in Kansas City. He was traded to California for financial reasons after a winter of drama.

Rodney still would take occasional shots at Griffith for a time, but he mellowed and more freely mentioned Calvin’s contributions to his career. On Friday, Carew was the most generous soul of all as Calvin’s statue was disappearing.

Carew works for the Twins making public appearances, and the team issued a nine-paragraph statement from him not long after releasing the statue information.

Clark and the Griffith family can take comfort in Rodney’s statement, including the final two paragraphs: