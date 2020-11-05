Wolves draft rumblings: Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, James Wiseman and more

So, what if the Wolves try to trade the pick — which according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe they seem like they’re trying to do?

Well, they would aim high. But so far, there doesn’t seem to be much indication any of the biggest prizes — Ben Simmons, Devin Booker or Bradley Beal — will be on the move.

The biggest problem the Wolves have is that aside from the No. 1 pick — which is a big asset, but maybe not as big as in some years because this is considered a weak draft — they have limited attractive assets to deal outside of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.

The dream of many Wolves fans is adding the Suns’ Booker. I had assumed that was a non-starter after Phoenix went 8-0 in the bubble, but on Bill Simmons’ recent podcast Ryen Russillo indicated Booker wants out of Phoenix and that it’s “the worst-kept secret in the NBA.”

So that’s interesting, but again we run into a matter of trade chips (and whether Phoenix really wants to trade him). Do the Wolves have enough to get Booker? It would probably take a lot of future draft capital (the kind of move Wolvers President Gersson Rosas’ former employer, Houston, often made or attempted to make).