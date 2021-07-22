Will Olympics without fans still be must-see TV?

Anyone who witnessed the just-completed NBA Finals on ABC, with scenes of frenzied crowds once again packed inside — and outside — the arenas can attest to that. A year after playing games in empty, sterile “bubbles,” the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns reminded us that sports are meant to be a boisterous, joyous, communal experience.

And TV ratings bear that out. The Nielsen numbers for virtually all major sports leagues slumped significantly during the pandemic, even as other at-home entertainment options such as streaming and gaming jumped in usage among locked-down Americans. Experts attribute the decline in sports viewing, at least in part, to the lack of fans in the stands.

That has to worry NBC and the various Olympics sponsors who might not get the kind of lucrative oomph from the Olympics they expect. But there has been no shortage of backers. NBC has reportedly lined up 120 advertisers for the Tokyo event — 20 more than the 2016 Rio Games — and pulled in $1.2 billion in ad revenue.

And let’s not forget the athletes who won’t have fans — or even family members — cheering them on during the biggest moments in their lives. Will their performances suffer?

As for NBC, the network does have an important factor going for it: Team USA.