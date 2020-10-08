Wild GM Bill Guerin runs his first draft like the anti-Rick Spielman

Spielman has earned his reputation for making trades — often in that direction. Over The Cap analyzed drafts from 2011 to 2019 (starting with the implementation of the rookie wage scale) and found that Spielman made a whopping 33 trades in those nine drafts. Of those trades, 24 of them involved trades down while just nine were moves up.

Which approach is more successful? Guess it depends on who you ask — and who you draft.

The Vikings have hit on some late round gems and have been in the playoffs three of the last five years. In that Over The Cap analysis of NFL drafts, Bill Belichick was another decisionmaker who was found to trade down the overwhelming majority of the time (22 down, 9 up) during that span. The Patriots have done OK for themselves.

On the flip side, the Saints’ Mickey Loomis has made 10 trades in that time period — all of them up. Those premium picks have helped them to a 37-11 record over the past three seasons.

Spielman generally gets better overall value than he gives up, as illustrated by his performance in several value charts amassed by Daily Norseman from the 2020 draft.

If we look at one commonly used NHL draft pick value chart, Guerin lost value in his two true pick swaps (the trade involving Kunin and Bonino is harder to gauge).