Why modern baseball is unkind to thirty-somethings like Brian Dozier, Trevor Plouffe

Trevor Plouffe was a Twins’ infield partner with Dozier. He didn’t have Dozier’s resume, but there was a season when he was close to the Twins’ MVP. He had experience and some pop in the bat, and yet he spent most of the 2018 season in Class AAA, and then he was done at 32.

“The front offices today, you get into your 30s, you are not getting paid on what you did a couple of years ago,’’ Plouffe said. “You are getting paid on projections. And if the projections say you are declining, you’re not getting one of those spots on a 40-man roster.

“You can feel great. I feel great right now, and this will be my third year not playing. But getting the bat to the ball, bat speed, it’s a difference of ‘this much.’”

Plouffe was on a FaceTime call from California. He held an index finger and thumb a couple of inches apart and said: “If the analytics show that you’re now this much late — and you’re not going to get better with age, right? — then you’re gone.’’

Trevor then looked into his phone and said: “When it came down to it at the end of my career, the real issue was, I wasn’t good enough anymore.’’