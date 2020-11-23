While Mahomes and Rodgers thrived, Kirk Cousins misses a chance for a clutch Vikings moment

Drives like the one against the Saints, which came after Cousins had thrown for only 179 yards without a touchdown in regulation, are profitable, too. When asked about the possibility of signing Cousins to a new deal at the NFL combine — weeks before the Vikings finalized a two-year, $66 million extension with the QB — general manager Rick Spielman referred to the Saints game as a “big signature win,” shortly after he mentioned the 20-point second-half comeback Cousins directed against the Broncos last year. Long ago, the Vikings often cited Christian Ponder’s performance in a win-or-go home season 2012 season finale against the Packers as proof he could take the next step as a quarterback.

But on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes orchestrated a game-winning 75-yard touchdown drive to beat the Raiders, and Aaron Rodgers led a drive for a game-tying field goal around the same time the Vikings went four-and-out to lose to the Cowboys by three, critiques resurfaced about Cousins in the clutch. A day after the Vikings’ third loss by a field goal or less, it’s worth looking at Cousins’ record in high-pressure moments and attempting to put it in context.