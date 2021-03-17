When Wild fans soon return to St. Paul, they're in for a treat

Joel Eriksson Ek has been a hyped prospect in recent years and now is showing why. And the best way to see that is how he ends up in entanglements with opponents. Eriksson Ek is a steady, hard-nosed player who is playing like one of the best defensive forwards in the league, and it’s aggravating other teams. He’s also a factor on faceoffs, and his 11 goals make him a two-way force.

I don’t think Kaprizov has sprinkled pixie dust on those two. They are evolving on their own.

The Wild isn’t allowing 2.37 goals a game because Kaprizov is in goal. The team has had pretty good defense in recent seasons (last year being an exception) and entered Tuesday seventh in the league in goals allowed. One big reason why is the combination of Kaapo Kahkonen and Cam Talbot, for now, are significantly better than their predecessors. Talbot performing well is a significant development for the Wild, especially when teams are basically playing every other day and need two goalies.

If there is anyone who could use a boost from Kaprizov, it’s Zach Parise. He is valiantly trying to be productive at 36 but is seeing his ice time shrink.

The two who are benefiting most from Kaprizov’s presence are his linemates, Mats Zuccarello and Victor Rask.