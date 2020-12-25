When Justin Jefferson yells at Kirk Cousins, better to listen than to judge

Should they all have held their tongue? Maybe. But they play pivotal positions in an emotional sport. They run 50 or 60 sprints into the face of trash-talking defenders, and they can help their teams only if the ball is thrown their way.

Receivers can be rude and right.

Take Carter, Moss, Thielen, Diggs and Jefferson. All five are highly intelligent players. They know when they’re open, they know when the quarterback missed a chance at a game-turning play.

Of those five, only Moss took his discontentment to extremes, misbehaving off and on the field, walking off the field on his team, and, as a Viking, taking a Vikings podium after a game in New England to praise the Patriots. Moss was an outlier as an athlete and personality.

Carter, Thielen, Diggs and Jefferson all are admirable players and competitors who occasionally have trouble muting themselves when their quarterback can’t do the job.

Remember, what people say during arguments is what they’ve been holding in all along. If Jefferson yelled about that one pass, it was probably in reaction to Cousins frequently checking down and missing chances to get the ball to one of the best wideout duos in the league.