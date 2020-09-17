What on earth are GM Bill Guerin and the Wild doing?

Still, the idea of constructing a roster around Evason’s preferences is a bit far-fetched. He only signed a two-year contract after shedding his interim tag. While he’s done a good job so far, we’re a long way from knowing if Evason is the Wild’s long-term coach. Which brings us to …

The Wild using 2020-21 as a rebuilding year given that it figures to be impacted by coronavirus and the team needs a reboot anyway.

This feels like the most plausible scenario. No team readily admits to rebuilding, and Wild owner Craig Leipold has been hesitant to commit to anything more than roster revisions in the past. But he did say late last September — yes, almost a full year ago, yes, during the preseason of the season that’s still happening now — that he can see the fruits of a longer-term vision.

“I want to win a Stanley Cup,” he said at the time. “And if somebody came down and said, ‘OK, here’s a guaranteed five-year plan. You’re absolutely going to win it, but you’re going to have to go through a little pain and suffering.’ You show me that plan that gets me there, I’m good.”