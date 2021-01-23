WATCH NOW: Commentary--Onalaska vs. Caledonia basketball game good for everyone

ONALASKA — It didn't start out the way it should have, but that was out of control to all involved.
When the Onalaska and Caledonia boys basketball teams met for a nonconference game at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse on Friday, cars should have been parked clear back to the Gullikson Tennis Courts.
Spectators should have been packed together tightly on the bleachers, moving coats to their laps as they tried to fit in the late arrivals while the Onalaska band played.
Onalaska tennis coach and public address announcer Kurt Gutknecht should have been singing the national anthem in front of thousands instead of less than 300 people.
That would have been the scene if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was Wisconsin's top-ranked Division 2 team and Minnesota's third-ranked Class AA team squaring off in a matchup many have wanted to see for years. Onalaska and Caledonia didn't have to play each other on Friday, but the coaches decided it was worth it.
The Hilltoppers and Warriors are powerhouses, and the pairing would certainly have brought out the casual basketball fan in addition to large contingents from each school.
And while atmosphere is certainly something that can stick with the players, coaches and spectators when discussing the game down the road, so can the actual game.
That's what will likely be remembered as a source of success for both after Onalaska beat Caledonia 51-43.
The immediate thrill, of course, goes to the Hilltoppers (10-0), who scored the final 13 points and held a magnificent offense scoreless more than five minutes to close out the victory.
"That's what this game came down to," Caledonia coach Brad King said. "They probably made five big plays when we had the ball in the last few minutes.
"Give them credit for how they defended and had active hands, but I think we got a little too stationary, too, and that cost us."
A steal by Nick Odom, a steal by Sam Kick and a steal by Gavin McGrath down the stretch were three of those plays that took chances away from the Warriors.
King, whose team opened the season with a 96-52 win at Triton and followed it up with a 94-70 victory at Chatfield, had too many scoring droughts in a game that included far fewer possessions that it desired.
The Warriors (2-1) made 18 of 59 shots (30.5 percent) and also had a tough time scoring at the end of the first half. The Hilltoppers turned an 18-8 deficit into a 25-20 halftime lead with a 17-2 run over the final 7:43.
Every pass Onalaska made, it seemed, had specific intention. There was no lobbing the ball toward an area where it may be caught. Ball movement and motion keyed the kinds of shots the Hilltoppers got, and most of them were good ones.
Onalaska moved the ball all over the court on one of the biggest possessions of the game, and Odom put it in Evan Gamoke's hand for a critical 3-pointer that snapped a 43-43 tie with 2:18 left. Odom's pass was the seventh after the team set up to run offense on that possession.
That possession was made instrumental after Victor Desmond tied the game on a three-point play with 4:11 to go. Caledonia defended the paint well. Post passes were generally greeted with multiple defenders and always with someone going for the ball, but Desmond and McGrath made just enough plays around the hoop to allow shooters space on the perimeter.
"They made every post touch miserable, had a great game plan and defended us very well," Onalaska coach Craig Kowal said of the Warriors. "I think that's another reason this was such a great game for both teams.
"This game is going to help us going forward because of the ways they challenged us."
Onalaska probably won't see another team as big, physical and athletic as Caledonia is. The Warriors may not see a team that can defend the way the Hilltoppers do, and that makes the meeting a "win" for both programs.
"I couldn't be prouder, and I don't think we could have played any harder than we did," King said. "Some nights, you can't get that ball to go in that hole, and we had trouble with that.
"If I had the choice, I'd play them again regardless of the outcome because I know it will make us better."
