Was Zimmer offering explanations or excuses for poor defense?

Colleague Ben Goessling has an even longer version of that quote where Zimmer lists many of the players who have missed significant or at least key parts of the season: Danielle Hunter, Michael Pierce, Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks ... as well as one more disclaimer that “honest, I’m not trying to make excuses.”

Usually that’s a red flag that someone is actually trying to make an excuse. In this case, I’ll say Zimmer was primarily trying to offer an honest explanation. All the coaching in the world can’t make up for a fundamental lack of talent.

It starts up front, where the Vikings haven’t spent a pick in the top three rounds of the draft on a defensive lineman since 2015 — when they nabbed Danielle Hunter in the third round. Their woeful lack of quality depth in the front seven was the result of some bad luck meeting a bad plan.

On the other hand the poor tackling fundamentals that have contributed to the Vikings’ downfall on defense this year? That’s at least somewhat coachable. Whether what we saw Friday was primarily caused by effort, technique or simply a lack of talent, it was alarming.

It was bad enough, in fact, that I think Zimmer could have had just a normal season of injured players and still had his worst defense in Minnesota. Did key injuries merely provide cover for a defense destined to fall? Maybe we’ll find out in 2021 and get a clearer answer to whether we’re dealing with an excuse or an explanation.

Michael Rand writes for the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

