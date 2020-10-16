Wagering odds: Timberwolves more likely to trade No. 1 pick than keep it

But this year, it’s a intriguing combination of something rare being perhaps more likely to happen than not — at least according to betting markets.

Online bookmaker Sports Betting Dime this week put the odds of the Wolves trading out of the No. 1 spot at 4 to 5 — better than even money. Adding to the intrigue, the site listed Anthony Edwards (3 to 2), James Wiseman (3 to 1) and LaMelo Ball (7 to 1) as the most likely No. 1 picks — hardly a consensus.

Wolves President Gersson Rosas hasn’t tipped his hand, but clearly all options are on the table. In short, the Wolves are trying to be competitive sooner than later without taking shortcuts. This quote from an interview conducted by Chris Hine in August offers perhaps the most telling crystallization of Rosas’ philosophy.

“For this organization, patience is probably more important than anything because as the Jimmy Butler-Tom Thibodeau experiment showed, the benefit of being all in and getting in the playoffs one year set this organization back,” Rosas said. “I understand the concern with guys going into free agency, but there’s also the unknowns, positive unknowns that it’s not like we’re going to try and tank or lose over the next three or four years. We’re trying to win.”

The No. 1 pick in a no-sure-thing draft will probably never have more value than before it used. For a franchise that believes strongly in analytics and value, that leverage could be all the enticement needed to make a deal.

