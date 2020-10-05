Vikings show some fight, save their season in Houston

And the Vikings again showed they might have the best running game in the business. Dalvin Cook finished with 130 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns and Alexander Mattison added a score.

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson can be the real deal as a receiving duo, too. Thielen had 114 yards on eight receptions and Jefferson added 103 on four catches.

And while Houston star Deshaun Watson put up good numbers, the Vikings never let him get settled, sacking him three times. Watson also fumbled twice.

Perhaps most important for the Vikings was that rookie cornerbacks Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler started together for the first time. Gladney finished with five tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass deflected, while Dantzler had three tackles.

Controlling the ball

The story of the game, and the story of the Vikings season up to now, was that they were finally able to control the clock.

Kubiak and the offensive coaches are working off the running backs and starting to really see their game plan take shape.