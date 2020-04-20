Vikings have reported interest in OT Trent Williams, but does it make sense?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Vikings are looking to upgrade their offensive line in 2020, a subject on which I could probably just do a “ctrl+c” to copy and paste everything written before the drafts in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 ad infinitum.

It makes quite a bit of sense for the Vikings to pick a lineman — particularly a tackle — with one of their two first round picks Thursday.

The No. 22 pick carries a cap hit in 2020 of $2.43 million, for example, and seems like the most logical way for the cap-strapped Vikings to upgrade a perennial deficiency. After years of neglecting the offensive line in the draft, the Vikings and GM Rick Spielman have spent at least a third round pick in each of the last three drafts (center/guard Pat Elflein, third round in 2017; tackle Brian O’Neill, second round in 2018; and center Garrett Bradbury, first round in 2019) in an attempt to shore up the line.

But those picks also underscore the tenuous nature of depending on the draft. Elflein had a promising rookie season but has been hampered by injury and regression; O’Neill looks like he could be a longtime anchor; Bradbury was a mixed bag in 2019 and was pushed around often by elite interior defensive linemen.

Acquiring a veteran would be much closer to a sure thing. And an interesting report emerged recently from a Washington-based podcast.