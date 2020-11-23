Vikings can hang loss on Chris Jones' non-attempt at tackle on Dallas touchdown run

Then Hill led the Saints to an easy victory over Atlanta, and the Vikings squandered exceptional performances from Cook, Thielen, Jefferson and Kirk Cousins.

It’s hard to lose a game when your running back produces 160 yards and a touchdown, your two best receivers produce 211 yards and three touchdowns and your quarterback passes for 314 yards and no interceptions. But the Vikings found a way because Jones refused to get in the way.

Now the Vikings are 4-6, have games at Tampa Bay and New Orleans remaining, and can afford maybe one loss the rest of the way if they’re going to make the playoffs.

On Pollard’s touchdown run, he took a handoff to the right, then burst upfield. Jones was playing outside and was the only Viking who had a chance to stop him. Jones was unblocked but would not have made the stop if this had been flag football.

One of the downsides of media not being in the locker room after games because of the pandemic is that reporters didn’t get a chance to ask Jones for an explanation. The Vikings made four people available via Zoom — coach Mike Zimmer, Cousins, Cook and linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Maybe Jones has a good excuse for avoiding contact. Maybe he’s hurt. Maybe he abhors violence. We don’t know, and we may never know.