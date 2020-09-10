Vikings' biggest question: Can they protect Kirk Cousins in obvious passing situations?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday will mark six full months since the NBA shut down, starting a chain reaction of sports leagues around the United States hitting pause in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. I have not been in the Star Tribune office since the end of that week. To say things have changed quite a bit in half a year is the understatement of the century.

Ah, but here we are at the dawn of an NFL season — and the uncomfortable comfort, if you’re a Vikings fan, of asking a very familiar question: Can the Vikings, with talent on both sides of the ball, do one fundamental thing that likely will make or break their season?

Can they protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, particularly when the down and distance reflect that they are almost certainly going to attempt a forward pass?

I could offer up a shrugging emoji and end the post right here. If we’re being honest: Nobody knows.

But the question is worth at least a little more exploration because of how 2019 played out and how the Vikings head into 2020.