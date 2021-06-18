Vikings, Bears will be forever linked by drafting Darrisaw and Fields

The Chicago Bears have been searching for a franchise quarterback since, well, how long is forever?

The Vikings have been pining for a dominant offensive line anchored by a star left tackle for at least a decade, if not longer.

It stands to reason that both franchises will look back on the 2021 draft — and picks that were inextricably linked to each other — as defining moments that will either put them on the path to stabilizing positions that have been lacking or continuing negative long-term trends. La Velle E. Neal III’s column on left tackle Christian Darrisaw, taken by the Vikings at No. 23, reminded me of just how much both Justin Fields — chosen No. 11 overall by the Bears — and Darrisaw have to learn and how much both franchises are hanging on their ability to find success quickly.

We learned after the draft that the Vikings, who originally had the No. 14 pick, had made an attempt to move up to No. 8 in a draft with Carolina. The Panthers released a video showing that the Vikings called them offering picks No. 90 and 43 plus No. 14 to move to 8, where they presumably would have either taken Fields or tackle Rashawn Slater.