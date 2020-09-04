Twins' ability to bounce back from adversity might be their best trait

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS — The first time I covered the baseball winter meetings, in 1993, I wound up in the hotel bar with a bunch of scouts, team executives and writers.

Time passed. The bar closed. We all slouched toward the elevators. Four hours later, we were all back in the lobby, drinking coffee.

“To work in baseball,” one scout said, “you’ve got to have bounceability.”

Baseball is the only sport that plays virtually every day. During a normal season, teams could play anywhere from 190 to 210 games, including spring training and the postseason. Some players wind up playing winter baseball. Team executives and scouts tend to work long hours and travel more than airline pilots.

The game is all about bounceability. There is no time for sulking through a slump, because the slump could continue the next day, and any slump could destroy the hopes of any team.

Last July, the Twins lost seven of 10 and their bullpen imploded at Target Field against the Yankees. Their lead in the AL Central dropped from 7½ games to two, and dropped to one game a few days later after a loss to the White Sox.