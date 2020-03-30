Tom Oates: It's time to retire Michael Finley's jersey

The 6-foot-7 wing from Proviso East High School in suburban Chicago was a junior in 1994 when he teamed with point guard Tracy Webster and center Rashard Griffith to help UW break its 47-year NCAA tournament drought. The statistics he compiled, the honors he received and the team achievements he sparked demonstrate how influential Finley was to UW’s program during his four seasons in Madison.

More than that, though, Finley passed the eyeball test. All you had to do was watch him to know what a special player he was. His combination of length, athleticism, versatility and skill, combined with a team-first attitude he learned while playing on one of the great teams in Illinois prep history, made him unique among UW players.

Quite frankly, it is inexcusable that Finley, who was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004, doesn’t already have his jersey hanging next to those of the late Albert “Ab” Nicholas and current NBA player Frank Kaminsky.

Nicholas was a two-time first-team all-Big Ten guard in the early 1950s who made an even greater contribution as a program benefactor. His jersey was retired and the Kohl Center court was named for him in 2017. Kaminsky, of course, was the 7-footer who led UW to back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and ‘15 and was the consensus national player of the year as a senior. His jersey was retired in 2018.