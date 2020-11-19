Timberwolves trade for Ricky Rubio is all about family

And he will return to a Wolves team that is different in many ways from the one he left. Tom Thibodeau was in charge in the summer of 2017 when Rubio was traded to Utah. That subsequent Wolves team embarked on a joyless march to 47 victories and a playoff berth, only to see it all implode months later when Jimmy Butler forced his way out — ushering in the Rosas era.

In his first go-round with the Wolves, Rubio was imagined as a franchise player. (For a full recounting of those years, let me point you toward this oral history I published in 2017, just days before he was inevitably traded).

His time away has reset those expectations and Rubio has settled into a more realistic role: A complementary piece on a good team.

He comes back with those same realistic expectations — and with some subtle improvements. Rubio, whose shooting inaccuracy once inspired me to write a dissertation-length blog post with statistical evidence showing how he was perhaps the worst shooter in modern NBA history, made 36.1% of his three-pointers last season in Phoenix.

That’s not Steph Curry-esque, but that’s good enough that an opponent daring him to shoot by going under screens will pay for it at a decent clip.