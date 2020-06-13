Tim Cowlishaw: The NBA seemed to have it all figured out. Now its ‘bubble’ restart plan is showing some cracks

This may just be an omission, but nowhere did Brogdon say anything about the determination to compete either to win a championship or because players have contracts and need to fulfill the terms of those deals. Perhaps because Brogdon went from Milwaukee to Indiana last offseason, the notion of a championship isn’t so prevalent right now.

But the flip side of this is a reminder that we, as fans, look at things quite differently from the players. We are eager for a return to sports in order “to get back to normal” even though I think we realize normal isn’t walking through that door in 2020. With our lives uprooted in various ways, a fresh start on the NBA playoffs that would normally be wrapping up (Friday is the ninth anniversary of the Mavericks’ title) sounds awfully good right now.

Even if the COVID-19 risks are minimized by the protocols set to be followed in Orlando, we are still asking players to leave their families, to basically conduct an experiment in isolation unlike anything that has been tried in professional sports and to do it for an extended period of time. Players have been asked to report to Orlando on July 7, but they don’t even play regular-season games — slightly meaningless exhibitions for about half the teams — until 23 days later. In fact, the six teams that won’t make the playoffs will spend more than five weeks in isolation just to be sent back home.