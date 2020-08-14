This adds up for Wild: Trade Zach Parise, keep Devan Dubnyk

Can Guerin land a No. 1 center? Probably not right now.

Does he have other big decisions to make? Yes, and two may define his first full offseason.

What he does with Zach Parise and Devan Dubnyk will be telling, and perhaps pivotal.

Parise is signed through 2025 at about $8 million a year. At 36, he remains what he has been for the past few seasons — a good-not-great forward whose admirable playing style has left him battered.

Parise arrived in a package deal with Ryan Suter, but there is no longer reason to consider them a package deal. Suter came to Minnesota to be near his Wisconsin home. Parise came home to be near his father, J.P., and try to help the Wild win a Stanley Cup.

J.P. died in 2015. The Wild are not likely to contend for a Cup with their current roster — in part because of Parise and Suter’s salaries and ages.

If Parise waives his no-trade clause, he could join a team closer to the Cup, and provide Guerin with a trading chip. Parise wouldn’t bring a No. 1 center in return, but he could bring younger, more affordable talent to the Wild, players who might grow alongside Fiala and Kaprizov.