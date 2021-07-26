The Twins paid Josh Donaldson. What should that mean for Buxton?

They did that even though Donaldson was 34 years old — about 6 years older than Buxton will be at the start of next season. They did that even though Donaldson plays third base, a corner infield position that is far less at a premium than center field. They did that even though pitching appeared to be a greater need coming off an MLB-record 307 home runs. And they did that even though they knew he would take up a large chunk of payroll.

If you’re going to do that ... paying Buxton is a no-brainer. And that’s not necessarily a complaint about Donaldson’s deal; he’s been reasonably productive but has also had stints on the injured list in both 2020 and 2021 — about as expected, maybe a little less than one might have hoped from him so far.

It’s just a recognition that they took a big swing less than two years ago on Donaldson. And if it ends up being a choice between Donaldson and Buxton, I’d clearly rather have Buxton. He’s delivered almost as many wins above replacement (12.6 vs. 13.2) as Donaldson since the start of 2017, and he figures to deliver a lot more in coming years.

Buxton’s guaranteed money over a 7-year deal should easily eclipse $100 million, with the ability to double that if he’s healthy. The first number is what he’s worth (really) as a half-time player, and the latter is what he’s worth as a full-time player.

The Twins set the market for a high-ceiling, low floor player and now they have to abide by it even if they’re afraid of the risk.

Michael Rand is a columnist for the Star Tribune.

