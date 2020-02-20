The one thing that could save the Wild: A vintage Devan Dubnyk run

VANCOUVER — We saw flashes Wednesday of the one thing that could rescue the Wild’s season and make Minnesota an actual threat in the playoffs if a spot can be obtained: A steady, in command stretch from goalie Devan Dubnyk.

For two periods Wednesday in Vancouver, Dubnyk formed a wall that let Minnesota build a 2-1 lead. He gave up two in the third, but the Wild regrouped to force overtime. He stood firm in that extra session, then stopped Vancouver’s final three shootout attempts for an important 4-3 win and two points.

Dubnyk made 31 saves in all, many of them high-danger looks from right in front of the net.

It’s been a frustrating year on the ice for Dubnyk and a far more serious one off the ice as he has missed time while tending to his wife Jenn’s significant medical issue. It’s impossible to know just how much those two things are connected, but anyone who has tried to do their job while also dealing with a major life crisis knows the two are both understandably and likely inextricably linked.

“I’m very competitive and I have a lot of pride in my game, and it’s been an extremely difficult year in just about every way possible,” Dubnyk said earlier this month.