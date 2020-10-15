The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3; will the Vikings make any moves?

I brought up safety Anthony Harris as a possibility as well. While the Vikings have perilous depth behind Harris and Harrison Smith, they did try to trade Harris in the offseason. It’s hard to imagine trading Harris if the Vikings think they can still salvage this season, but what if they lose Sunday and are staring at a likely 1-6 start with Lambeau looming post-bye?

Ben Goessling made the point, though, that the Vikings don’t have a lot of overall tradeable assets because their roster is short on the sort of “middle class” players who are often dealt — productive but not overly expensive, young but experienced. They have a lot of veterans and a lot of inexperienced young players.

For what it’s worth, no Vikings showed up on Bill Barnwell’s list of 13 potential NFL deadline deals. But the ESPN writer noted two names in possible deals with other teams that caught my eye: Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins.

Both young QBs might be falling out of favor with their current teams. The Jets could jettison Darnold, the 2018 No. 3 overall pick, and start over in 2021 with another young QB. They are bad enough to win the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. Washington went through a regime change since picking Haskins No. 15 overall in 2019 and he, too, could be on his way out after an unproductive start.