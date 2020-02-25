The arrival of D'Angelo Russell has meant the return of mid-range jumpers

That 18.3% small sample size mark is higher than it was pre-trade with Golden State (14.3%) and his career mark (13.2%), but both those numbers would still be more than triple the Wolves' team rate this season. All would also be far higher than the number posted with the Wolves this year by Andrew Wiggins (8.5%), the man Russell was traded for and a frequent long two hoister in previous seasons.

Asked about his shot selection a few days back leading into the Wolves' first game post-break, Russell didn't sound like someone who would be backing down from shooting long twos anytime soon.

"There's a fine line of making those shots you take, trying to relieve the pressure off coach eliminating those shots from me,"Russell said. "But once you make them, and he feels confident with you making them, I think you can't put guys in a box when that's their thing."

Russell has a point there because he made an absurd 54.9% of his long twos with Golden State this season. His career mark is a more down-to-earth 42.1% — still better than this year's league average from 16 feet to the 3-point line attempts (40.4%).

But 42.1% career makes on long twos would yield .842 points per shot; Russell's 35.7% career mark on three-pointers yields 1.07 points per attempt.