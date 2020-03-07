Speculation about ESPN trying to lure Al Michaels and Peyton Manning is a fun distraction. But seriously, 'MNF' needs help.

Al Michaels moving from NBC to ESPN to call “Monday Night Football” alongside Peyton Manning?

Sure. Why not?

That’s a nice thought to distract us from the new coronavirus, IRAs on a bungee cord and all the other super-fun stuff going on this week.

Will it actually happen? Who knows? Probably not. But the speed with which a speculative New York Post column on the subject went viral is yet another reminder of just how badly football fans want replacements for “MNF” announcers Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

Beyond “MNF” obviously needing an overhaul, it’s indisputable that ESPN is out to show the NFL — and maybe fans too — it means business.

It wants to show the NFL just how much it cherishes its relationship with the league. Acquiring expensive talent such as Michaels and Manning is one way to do that. (The idea that ESPN’S “MNF” could stand to learn from how Michaels and company work a game was floated here in a 2018 column.)

When the next TV contract negotiations begin, the cable network’s wish list includes a Super Bowl or two, and it will be willing to partner with Disney sibling ABC to get it. Having first-class talent to call its showcase games will be part of the pitch.