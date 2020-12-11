Souhan: Zimmer's Vikings defense faces toughest test of hot streak in Brady

The Vikings stopped letting opposing stars shred them.

In the first six games, the Vikings allowed 300-yard passing games four times, to Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill, DeShaun Watson and Matt Ryan. In their past six games they have allowed zero.

In their first three games, they allowed two 100-yard rushing games, to Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. In the past nine games, they have allowed one. (They are 0-3 when allowing a 100-yard rusher.)

In their first six games, they allowed four receivers to reach 100 yards: Davante Adams, Kalif Raymond, Will Fuller and Julio Jones. In the past six games they have allowed zero.

In their first seven games, they allowed four tight ends to produce 50 yards. In their past five games they have allowed no tight ends to reach that mark.

The Vikings’ defense remains inexperienced and flawed, and could be in dire straits if linebacker Eric Kendricks can’t play against Tampa Bay. But they have stopped allowing opposing stars to operate at will, and that has given an improving offense a chance to win shootouts.

Zimmer and his defenders deserve credit. So do opposing quarterbacks.