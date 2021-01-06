Souhan: Zimmer's optimism must be tempered

The Vikings’ most immediate concern should be the upcoming decision of offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who is considering retirement. Zimmer wants a veteran, old-school offensive coordinator who values running the ball. Kubiak was ideal, as was Pat Shurmur.

Zimmer has sparred with at least two of his offensive coordinators — Norv Turner and John DeFilippo.

If he needs to hire a new coordinator, he probably will look for someone like Kubiak or Shurmur, but how many old-school coaches who fit Zimmer’s preferences and personality are there?

He could do far worse than hiring Anthony Lynn, who was just fired by the Chargers despite helping Justin Herbert to a record-setting rookie season.

Zimmer also has been tough on kickers. If he keeps Dan Bailey, the entire franchise will remember Tampa every time Bailey lines up in a close game. If he ditches Bailey, he will again be looking for someone like Daniel Carlson, whom he cut in 2018.

What’s most interesting about Zimmer’s tenure and approach is that his high-water mark arrived in 2017, when his defense was at its best and Shurmur coaxed career seasons out of Case Keenum and Jerick McKinnon.