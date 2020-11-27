Souhan: Wolves trying to improve roster and appease Towns at same time

In a flurry of moves over the last week, the Timberwolves added a No. 1 draft pick, brought back one of the most popular players in franchise history, re-signed a starting power forward, added a renowned veteran and re-signed their best shooter despite his legal woes.

Each move in isolation is intriguing and perhaps even promising. Taken together, all of these moves send a clear message to the most important person in the franchise.

The message: “Karl-Anthony Towns, please don’t sell your snow boots.’’

The decisions made by Wolves boss Gersson Rosas may have made sense in any context, but the context that matters most is this:

The Wolves know they need to get the most they can out of Towns. They know they need to keep him in Minnesota long-term or risk another long stretch of hopelessness.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that Rosas’ most important moves over the last week made sense both in terms of roster building and Towns retention.

Last season, Rosas traded for D’Angelo Russell, a friend of Towns’ who can team with him on the pick-and-roll and perhaps tie each to the franchise for the long haul.