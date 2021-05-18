Souhan: Wolves finally have the pieces in place to turn that corner at long last

There is enough talent here to support a playoff team. And while the Wolves have been burned by a dozen so-called saviors, from Stephon Marbury to Isaiah Rider to Jimmy Butler, what this team has in Edwards is a 19-year-old, who improved dramatically during the course of the season, was one of 11 NBA players to play in all 72 games, is a spectacular athlete, is beloved by his teammates and promises to work toward being “a star” this summer.

“You’re talking about a 19-year-old who’s late to the sport, a guy who … really is just so raw,” Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. “But his character, his talent, his physical tools, what he’s been able to do this year, if you look back in history, it’s what great players do.”

As for cohesiveness, perhaps the two most important developments of this season occurred in the past three months.

Coach Chris Finch displayed an ability to improve his team’s defense and ball movement, while apparently commanding the respect of his players.

Russell returned from injury and destroyed concerns that he would not play well with Edwards.

Finch looks like a quality NBA head coach. Russell looks like not only a team player, but a player who revels in setting up his teammates.