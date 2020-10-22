Souhan: Vikings rebuilding? Maybe. Are Spielman, Zimmer the right leaders? Maybe not.

MINNEAPOLIS — The question facing the Minnesota Vikings is not so much whether they botched their latest series of trades, but whether the general manager who made them is the right general manager to operate in their wake.

Rick Spielman traded Stefon Diggs because he thought he had no choice, and wound up with a slew of draft choices and an outstanding rookie replacement in Justin Jefferson. That was astute.

Spielman traded a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder to Jacksonville for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in August, and Ngakoue provided underwhelming results as the team started 1-5. He misjudged his team.

On Thursday, Spielman traded Ngakoue to Baltimore for third and fifth-rounders. What the Vikings lost in the two deals: Instead of a high pick in the second round, they will pick at the end of the third round, and they spent money on Ngakoue they will never get back. This was wasteful.

Both deals typify Spielman’s tenure. He is willing to roll the dice on exceptional athletes, he is unafraid to make aggressive moves to win now, and he doesn’t always accurately judge personalities and systemic fits.