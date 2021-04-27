Souhan: Vikings leadership has easy draft task, just make the right pick

The best draft advice is repeated so frequently that it has entered the realm of cliché. And like many cliches, it is true.

Need is a terrible evaluator.

NFL teams drafting to fill obvious needs are prone to mistakes.

For example, if the Vikings in 1998 had drafted for need, they would not have taken Randy Moss. Three defensive backs went in the four picks following the Vikings' selection of Moss with the 21st pick in the first round. The Vikings could have used help in the defensive backfield, but who would you rather have on your team: Moss, or Tebucky Jones?

To offer a negative example of drafting for need, when the Vikings traded Moss to the Oakland Raiders for the seventh pick in the draft, they used the seventh pick on a receiver to replace Moss. They drafted Troy Williamson No. 7. He was fast. He did not replace Moss.

The Vikings drafted for need yet didn't fill it — a form of drafting double jeopardy.

There is a possibility that in the 2021 draft, the Vikings could find themselves in a position to take the best player available at a position of need. This could be the magic draft that allows the Vikings to get value with the 14th pick, and have that value fix their biggest problem.