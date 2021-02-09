Souhan: Vikings’ hiring of Adam Zimmer, Klint Kubiak is part of the problem

Can you imagine a nondescript coach with a different last name and that résumé getting a job with the Chiefs, or anywhere in the NFL?

On the other sideline was Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who has a son who played football. The son is not on Arians’ staff. Instead, Arians hired three Black coordinators and two female assistants, and his staff thoroughly outcoached the Chiefs on Sunday.

None of the four Black coordinators who coached in this year’s Super Bowl was hired for NFL head coaching openings this offseason. Two white men who were hired — Dan Campbell in Detroit and Nick Sirianni in Philadelphia — couldn’t even get through their introductory news conferences without embarrassing themselves.

When the NFL instituted the Rooney Rule in 2003 over embarrassment at the lack of diversity among head coaches, there were three head coaches who fit the rule. Today, nearly 20 years later, the number is only slightly higher: Mike Tomlin, Brian Flores, Ron Rivera and two new hires in David Culley (Houston) and Robert Saleh (Jets).

C. Keith Harrison, the University of Central Florida professor who wrote the NFL’s diversity report, concluded that the league has a problem that is “talked about less than racism yet is just as detrimental to equity and inclusion: Cronyism.”