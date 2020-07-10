Souhan: Twins are back at Target Field but nothing feels normal

Maybe.

Know what was notably missing at the ballpark, though? Ushers.

Over the years, press box ushers become friends, and the stadium ushers seem like the happiest souls in sports — people who just want to be in the room where it happens.

For ballplayers, the clubhouse is usually that room when it comes to studying the game, socializing, working out, eating, stretching, icing and goofing around.

The clubhouse is now a place to check in, not commune.

“When we all first kind of got here, the first day or two, it was kind of weird adjusting to wearing a mask everywhere and how we have [assigned] times set up,” pitcher Randy Dobnak said. “Basically come in and get out, we can’t like hang around as much as we used to.”

Spring training is usually about hope. This strange summer camp should be, too.

This is a good team. Rich Hill is healthy. Byron Buxton is healthy and looks remarkably sharp.