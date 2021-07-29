Souhan: Suni Lee is ‘one of the best stories’ in Minnesota history - period

“There was a time when I wanted to quit,’’ she said.

COVID protocols took a toll, she said. Her father’s accident left him paralyzed in 2019. She was the youngest member of a team facing intense expectations, a team that won silver instead of gold in the team competition as Biles withdrew.

“I just kind of had to switch gears, because we were coming in to compete for second place,’’ Lee said. “When the opportunity was there I knew I had to do what I normally do. This whole season, I’ve been second to her. If I got into my head I would do really bad. But I stayed focused throughout the whole thing.’’

Third up was the balance beam, and she had to wait. And wait. She paced, and pantomimed her routine on the floor. Over. And over. And over. Her left hand went to her stomach, then her right, as if she had butterflies, or pain. A cameraman rushed over, red light glowing, and blocked her view.

Her hand went back to her stomach. She bent over, hands on knees. Her coach, Jess Graba, tried to calm her. She ascended the stairs, and again waited, and then slipped on her first spin.

She gathered herself, grew stronger, flew off the beam and stuck another dismount. As she prepared to walk to the floor exercise, she mugged for friends in the stands.