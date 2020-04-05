Souhan: Postpone the drafts in WNBA and NFL. It's the right thing to do

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April will offer the closest thing we’ll get to real sporting events for months. The coming weeks will also bring us the jet fuel of big-time sports: rampant speculation.

The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 17. The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25. For at least four days this month, and every day between now and then, we will be blessed with the ability to think, dream, analyze and first-guess the Lynx and Vikings, and every other team in the WNBA and NFL. Then we can second-guess them for years.

From the time COVID-19 became an ever-present threat, I’ve thought of these drafts as welcome distractions from reality.

I wanted to see both drafts proceed, responsibly, with proper social distancing. A draft is nothing more than an overblown conference call, anyway. Why not have a little fun?

Why not? Because the world is changing. Risks are becoming more apparent. A month ago, holding the drafts made sense. More to the point, the drafts seemed an antidote to the lethargy and boredom of our new lives.

But our awareness of what we’re up against has changed, so the leagues’ plans should change, as well.

They can change in a positive way. Let me explain.