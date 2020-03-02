Souhan: Perhaps a certain former Wild GM was right about Fiala

The Wild’s all-time leading scorer is Mikko Koivu, whose primary flaw has always been a lack of goal-scoring ability.

Koivu has 271 more points than No. 2 on the list, Marian Gaborik, who played in Minnesota for just eight seasons. No. 3 is Zach Parise, who is in his eighth season in Minnesota.

No. 4 is Pierre-Marc Bouchard, and No. 5 is defensive-minded defenseman Ryan Suter.

The best wrist shot in franchise history belongs to Gaborik, who also owns the best breakaway speed. The best slap shot belongs to Brian Rolston. Parise is the best net-front mechanic, and Bouchard ranks among the best stick handlers.

Before Fiala, Gaborik was the Wild’s most talented and dynamic player, but he did most of his damage on breakaways. He rarely did what Fiala routinely does: Take a puck, weave through three players and pick a corner.

Gaborik also rarely blasted away from distance, as Fiala did when he scored with a slap shot on the power play in the first period on Sunday.

That was Fiala’s 20th goal of the season. He has 21 points and 11 goals in the past 14 games. He has scored a goal in four straight and in six of his past seven games.