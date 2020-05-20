Souhan: Pandemic should force changes for better in world of sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s how the sports world should change because of the pandemic:

Adopt robot umps: This isn’t a plea to fire current umpires. Baseball should keep using four umpires on the field at all games. There just shouldn’t be one behind the plate, sweating and breathing on the catcher.

Install an electronic strike zone. Move the home-plate umpire to center field. That umpire will have a clear view of home plate and can halt play if the electronic strike zone is obviously malfunctioning, and can provide a second set of eyes on close calls in the outfield and at second base.

The added bonus of this reconfiguration would be the elimination of ball-and-strike arguments that lead to people at the height of their profession screaming into each other’s faces.

If baseball returns with the plate umpire and catcher working within kissing distance, you’re welcome to question whether Commissioner Rob Manfred is serious about keeping his employees healthy.

Ban spitting: Baseball is the sport most closely associated with spitting, but hockey players frequently spit on the ice, and the occasional football player will spit at an opponent.