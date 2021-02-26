Souhan: Kaprizov already proving to be best reason to watch Wild

He’s not just good. He may be transformative. He may be changing the way the Wild looks and plays.

This would be a bad time to accuse anyone of being “contagious,” but Kaprizov’s passing seems to be catching. He has displayed the ability to make the subtle touch pass, to find an open teammate on the other side of the rink, to pass to teammates who may not even realize they’re open.

Now instead of simply making the simple play, his teammates look like they’re playing team pinball. Unselfishness begets unselfishness. Puck movement begets puck movement.

On the Wild’s first goal on Wednesday, Kaprizov took a pass to the left of the goalie. Instead of shooting, he flicked a pass across the crease to Mats Zuccarello who flicked in a no-angle shot under the arm of a defenseman.

In the coming years, Kaprizov will learn to take that shot instead of making a pass for a low-percentage chance. He’ll learn to adopt a productive level of goal-scoring selfishness. As a newcomer to the team and the league, he’s endearing himself to teammates with his passing. He’s winning games and influencing people.

He also might be on his way to establishing himself as the Wild’s best and most important player.