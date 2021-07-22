Souhan: Japan’s pandemic policy is wring hands, then count the money

Major League Baseball survived COVID breakouts early in its season, finished its abbreviated regular season and imposed a bubble for the postseason. The WNBA and NHL played in bubbles in 2020 and thrived, and had no major problems playing without bubbles in the following season. The NFL played largely without fans or a bubble and survived. (This is a pandemic-era version of “survived”; we don’t know if any athletes will experience long-term problems caused by COVID while playing a season.)

It’s hard to know now what Muto and his fellow decision-makers should do.

What is clear now is what they should have done weeks ago: require that everyone entering Japan, including athletes, be vaccinated. While the IOC organized a vaccination program for athletes and officials going to the Olympics, officials also needed to make a dramatic change of protocol and tell unvaccinated athletes to get the shot or don’t come.

If everyone competing would have been vaccinated, the risks here would be minimal. But now, as the Olympic cauldron is about to be lit, the primary risk of these Games — inviting people into your country from all over the globe — has already been taken.