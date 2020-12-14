Souhan: It may be time for Vikings to get a new kicker. Again.

TAMPA, Fla. — You could sense Dan Bailey flinching as he approached the ball on Sunday, could almost feel dozens of teammates and millions of Vikings fans flinching along with him.

Bailey is in yip mode and could soon have a new zip code. He missed four kicks on Sunday in the Vikings’ 26-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, and the manner of his misses was as troubling as the amount.

He pulled an extra-point attempt to the left, then badly missed three field goals to the right, the kind of over-correction that occurs when the brain bizarrely overrides years of training and negates years of success.

The Vikings may feel they have little choice but to release Bailey. When a player has one job and loses confidence in the mechanics that allow him to do that job, he leaves you little choice.

But let’s keep in mind the context of Bailey’s arrival and possible departure. Let’s remember a few facts.