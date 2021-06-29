Souhan: Fowles stands out on weekend of star turns by Minnesota athletes

Fowles is 35, and as a power player she takes a beating on the inside, often facing double teams and random elbows. When the Lynx started poorly, Reeve second-guessed herself and began playing Fowles like any other star.

“It got to a point where it was mental for me,” Fowles said. “I’m like, I don’t want to know how many minutes I’m going to play. If I’m playing good, keep me out there. If I’m playing bad, you can take me out. I’m back at my normal minutes, which is no problem.”

Fowles is the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder. (Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson is second.) Fowles ranks fourth in blocks. She ranks 15th in points, with a chance of passing former teammate Seimone Augustus to get into the top 10.

The Lynx play their next two games in Phoenix, facing Brittney Griner, who is third all-time in blocks, and Diana Taurasi, easily the most prolific scorer in league history.

So you don’t have to wait for the Olympics to start to see women’s sports history. Fowles vs. Taurasi and Griner might be a better matchup than anything you see on the court at the Olympics.

“Syl just continues to climb different lists on career numbers, but now she stands alone,’’ Reeve said. “That’s fitting for the work she’s done for us.”